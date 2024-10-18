Club Richelieu invests in tomorrow’s workforce

October 18, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 35 min on October 15, 2024
provided by Club Richelieu
Club Richelieu invests in tomorrow’s workforce
Club Richelieu members Raymond Houde and Alain Vachon present a $500 check to Holy Trinity CSS to support the exploration of skilled trades. From left to right: Raymond Houde, Devlin Gougeon (student), Steven Dione (Co-op teacher), Mindy Gibbs (educational consultant), Andrée van den Oetelaar (student) and Alain Vachon. (Photo : Club Richelieu)

The Club Richelieu was pleased to visit Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School on Tuesday, October 1st to present a check for $500 to students and staff. The funds were provided to support students seeking to gain experience in skilled trades such as plumbing, construction, welding, mechanical or electrical work.

Grateful beneficiary of the generosity of many benefactors, the Club Richelieu is a French-language service club which strives to make a positive impact on the lives and futures of youth in the community.

