Club Richelieu Supports Vocational Training at St. Matthew CSS

Bernard Rozon and Raymond Houde, members of Club Richelieu, present a cheque to students at St. Matthew Catholic Secondary School. From left to right: Bernard Rozon (member), Cale Peyton (student), Marcel Booyink (co-op teacher), Mathieu Morin (student) and Raymond Houde (vice-president of Club Richelieu). (Photo : Club Richelieu )

It is with pleasure that members of Club Richelieu visited St. Matthew Catholic Secondary School after the winter break to present a cheque for $500 to deserving students. The financial support provided by the service club is an investment in youth pursuing training in skilled trades. Mathieu Morin has just completed an agricultural training placement, while Cale Peyton is focusing on industrial design. Club Richelieu warmly thanks all the generous benefactors who support young people passionate about a future in the field of technology.

