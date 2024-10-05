Conference Caps Franco-Ontarian Day

As part of the Franco-Ontarian Day celebrations, the Franco 5@7 Conference at the Benson Centre attracted a few hundred attendees. The conference combined insightful talks with French arts and culture, including a theatrical reading from the local troupe L’Amalgame.

The event also featured the book launch of The Secrets of Light Therapy (English translation) by Dr. Suzanne Filion. Dr. Filion is a nationally recognized clinical psychologist and Director of Strategic Development at the Hawkesbury and District Regional Hospital. She has been featured on media outlets like CBC and CTV and has earned multiple accolades, including the Canadian Psychological Association’s Award for Distinguished Contributions to Public Service.

Sonia A. Behilil, Executive Director of ACFO SDG, expressed her pride in the evening’s success. “This was my first Franco event as Executive Director… This year, we took a slightly different approach by re-introducing an adult-centered event,” she explained.

The Franco 5@7 marked a return to adult-centered programming, a hallmark of ACFO SDG that had been less frequent in recent years. The event showcased the region’s francophone pride, which was made possible through partnerships with local schools, cultural organizations, and the City of Cornwall.