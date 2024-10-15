Empowering Caregivers: Launch of the Essential Caregiver Program Pilot

The Great River Ontario Health Team, with support from the Ontario Caregiver Organization, is excited to announce a pilot program to expand the Essential Caregiver Program. The program, which began on October 7, 2024, will see Carefor and St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre refer caregivers to the Essential Caregiver Program offered through the Cornwall Community Hospital.

Through this program, caregivers will participate in education on various topics, such as infection prevention and control (IPAC) practices and how to wear personal protective equipment (PPE). Each caregiver will be issued a personalized ID badge featuring their photo. This badge will be recognized across participating facilities, including Carefor, St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre, Cornwall Community Hospital, Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital and Winchester District Memorial Hospital.

Who is an Essential Caregiver?

Many people help to take care of others, like their parents, spouse, family members, neighbours, or friends. Essential Caregivers provide emotional, physical, and practical help to the person they support. They may also have insights that can be incredibly valuable to the healthcare team. Not everyone who provides care might see themselves as a caregiver, however, being recognized as an Essential Caregiver can improve the caregiver’s experience and help ensure that the person being cared for is fully supported in their healthcare journey.

Why Participate in the Essential Caregiver Program?

The Essential Caregiver Program recognizes caregivers as important partners in providing care. Unlike traditional visitors, Essential Caregivers provide crucial support and advocate for the overall well-being of patients. Benefits of participation include being recognized and included by healthcare providers as an essential member of the healthcare team, being able to be closer to the person being supported during care, and receiving education and resources to support someone in their role as a caregiver.