Encore Education Unveils Fall 2024 Courses at Open House

Encore Education Centre, a non-profit organization celebrating 30 years of offering educational courses for adults 50+, hosted an open house on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at Knox-St. Paul United Church to introduce its upcoming Fall semester. The organization, which provides non-credit courses without tests or grades, presented a range of new classes set to begin towards the end of September.

Duncan MacPhee, Vice President of Encore’s Board, expressed pride in the Centre’s long history. “We’ve been in business now for 30 years. We started in 1994 at St. Lawrence College, and we’ve been providingeducational courses to seniors in SDG and Cornwall since then,” saidMacPhee.

The fall program includes 23 courses on various topics, including history, travel, cognitive vitality, and even an introduction to bridge. “The programs will run from the end of September to the start ofDecember,” MacPhee explained. In addition to course announcements, guest speaker Senator Bernadette Clement addressed the attendees.

Encore’s mission is to provide engaging and accessible learning opportunities for older adults. The Centre encourages anyone interested in learning to explore its fall course lineup. For more information about Encore Education Centre’s fall courses, visit encorecornwall.com or call 613-937-1525.