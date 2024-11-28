Entrepreneurial Kids Impress at Annual Fair

The 3rd Annual Blue Sky Children’s Business Fair drew families to the Benson Centre on Saturday, November 16, 2024, showcasing thecreativity and entrepreneurial spirit of young participants. Hosted by Sarah McCullough-Ferguson, the event featured 18 businesses and 30 exhibitors, offering products and services designed and marketed entirely by children.

Winners of the 3rd Annual Blue Sky Children’s Business Fair were announced across three age categories, celebrating exceptional creativity, originality, presentation skills, and entrepreneurial potential.

In the 4-7 age category, Autumn and Wesley Ferguson of Spiffy Sniffy won Best Presentation. For ages 8-11, Aubree Durocher’s Glitter & Slime earned Highest Business Potential. Charleigh Coons’ Charleigh’s Clay Creations tied with Zach Boomer Swartz’s Pipe & Clay for Most Original. Adam Abdelazim and Nada Ibrahim’s A&L Desserts won BestPresentation.

In the 12-16 category, JayLyn Elliott’s JayLyn Designs took home Highest Business Potential, Shajia Zohab was honored with Best Presentation, and Crochet by Lily & Honour, led by Lily Buchan and Honour Kamber, won Most Original.

Event organizer Sarah McCullough-Ferguson highlighted thesignificance of the fair. “My favorite part is seeing the entrepreneurssmile and being proud of their products. I know they worked really hard to prepare, and it’s amazing to see their confidence grow as they sell and interact with customers. That confidence makes it worthwhile for me,” she stated.

Aubree Durocher, winner of Highest Business Potential in the 8-11 age group, shared her passion for her business, Glitter & Slime: “I started this because I love making slime, especially experimenting withdifferent colors. My favorite is purple, and it’s also one of the bestsellers!”

The 3rd Annual Blue Sky Children’s Business Fair provided young entrepreneurs with an opportunity to showcase their creativity andbusiness skills, inspiring confidence and innovation among participants and attendees alike.