EOHU Launching Triple P for Baby Series in Early 2025

In early 2025, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) will launch a new Triple P (Positive Parenting Program) series in our area called Triple P for Baby. The program is a universal transition to parenthood series that can be delivered to parents who are expecting or have children up to the age of one. This new positive parenting program aims to support parents to promote their baby’s social, emotional, and behavioural development.

“If you’re expecting or you are the proud parents of a child under 12 months, the new Triple P for Baby series is for you,” says Diane Lalonde, Program Manager. “Children do not come with owners’ manuals. If you want to know more about positive parenting support and how to develop a positive relationship with your baby, visit the Triple P for Baby page on the EOHU’s website at www.EOHU.ca.”

Triple P for Baby is an 8-session program made up of four group sessions followed by four brief individual phone consultations. The series will increase parents’ competence and confidence in raising their babies by targeting known risk factors commonly associated with the transition to parenthood. More specifically, the courses cover positive parenting techniques that help new parents boost their confidence and skills in managing infant behaviour, as well as coping techniques to deal with parental stress. The courses also cover how new parents can support their partners during this rewarding but challenging time.

To register for the Triple P for Baby series, simply fill out and submit the online registration form. For booking assistance, call 1-800-267-7120.

To find additional series of the Triple P – Power of Positive Parenting program that would suit your family’s needs, visit the following websites:

For more information, please contact the Eastern Ontario Health Unit at 613-933-1375 or 1-800-267-7120 or visit our website at EOHU.ca and click on the Classes and Clinics section.