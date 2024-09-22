EOTB Offers Free Food Service Aide Training

The Eastern Ontario Training Board (EOTB) is set to launch its “Introduction to Food Service Aide” training program, which runsfrom October 7 to November 29, 2024, at St. Lawrence College in Cornwall. This free, eight-week course aims to equip participants with essential skills for employment in healthcare settings such as hospitals, retirement homes, and long-term care facilities.

The program was developed in response to the local healthcare sector’s increasing demand for food service workers. “We heard from employers about their need for various positions, including Food Service Workers,” explained Kimberly Hamilton, Operations Manager at EOTB. “Having successfully delivered the Cooking and Catering training with St. Lawrence College, we saw an opportunity to tailor the curriculum to healthcare needs.”

Participants will gain hands-on experience in kitchen equipment, menu planning, and special diets such as the International Dysphagia Diet Standardization. Certifications include First Aid/CPR, Safe Food Handling, WHMIS, and Workers Health & Safety. These credentials are sought after by local employers and will help participants secure entry-level positions in healthcare and other food service roles.

With local healthcare facilities expanding and hundreds of new positions expected to open over the next few years, Hamilton highlighted the program’s relevance. “The market is favorable for many healthcare-related careers, including food service workers. This program is designed to meet that demand,” she explained.

An information session for the upcoming Introduction to FoodService Aide program will be held on September 24th at 10 AM. This session offers a chance for interested candidates to hear from St. Lawrence College about the program, connect with healthcare employers, and learn about job opportunities in hospitals, retirement homes, and long-term care facilities. Attendees will also have the opportunity to speak with EOTB staff about eligibility and available supports.

Spots are limited, so early registration is recommended. For more information, interested applicants can contact EOTB at 613-932-0210 or email info@eotb-cfeo.on.ca.