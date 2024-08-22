Explore the world of digital reading at SDG Library 

SDG Library’s digital resources are designed to fit into your lifestyle and enhance your reading experience. Whether you’re a teen searching for the latest titles, commuting to work, travelling, or someone who’s hesitant about transitioning to digital formats, we have something for everyone.

Imagine this: you’re on a bus ride to school immersed in a thrilling novel, or you’re driving to work, and listening to an engaging audiobook. With the cloudLibrary app, you can easily download and access a vast collection of ebooks and audiobooks right to your device. For travelers, digital reading offers convenience and portability. If you are on a plane, train, waiting at an airport, or at your destination, SDG Library digital resources are always with you.

Are you unsure about trying digital reading? With your smartphone or tablet, start searching for your favourite ebooks on cloudLibrary. The platform allows you to adjust text size and background colors to suit your preferences, creating a comfortable reading experience. For those who enjoy podcasts or radio programs, consider exploring audiobooks.

Through PressReader and cloudLibrary NewsStand, SDG Library provides access to thousands of newspapers and magazines from around the world. Accessing these digital resources is a great way to stay informed and entertained, without the need to commit to a subscription. Similarly to ebooks, your favourite newspapers and magazines can be downloaded to your device and read on the go, or at home in your backyard.

Embrace the convenience of digital reading today—whether you’re commuting, traveling, or simply enjoying a quiet moment at home. We invite you to drop by your local SDG Library branch or visit our website to learn more about our collection of digital resources. Our library staff are ready to assist you with setting up your devices and exploring all the exciting content available. With your SDG Library card, your next great read is just a tap away!

To sign up for an SDG Library card, register online at sdglibrary.ca or visit your local branch.