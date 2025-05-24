Fourkiotis Wins Silver at Skills Ontario

May 24, 2025
Fourkiotis Wins Silver at Skills Ontario
Eleni Fourkiotis of Cornwall proudly displays her silver medal in CNC woodworking design and machining at the 2025 Skills Ontario Competition in Toronto. (Photo : (Photo: Submitted))

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall’s Eleni Fourkiotis earned a silver medal in CNC woodworking design and machining at the 2025 Skills Ontario Competition in Toronto-Canada’s largest skilled trades event.

“It really means a lot to me,” said Fourkiotis. “I’ve been participating in the Skills regional competitions since 2021.”

The 18-year-old St. Lawrence Secondary School graduate completed her entry during March Break and weekends, balancing precision carving with multiple resin curing cycles. “The overall biggest challenge was time,” she said.

Fourkiotis, who stayed an extra year at SLSS to pursue a full-time co-op with Houde Mechanical, plans to begin working with the company this summer while continuing post-secondary studies to become a Gas Technician.

She credits her construction teacher with sparking her passion. “I want to make sure Mr. Waller knows that his mentorship is the real reason I won. I couldn’t have done it without him.”

MPP Nolan Quinn also attended the event, praising the students as “the future of Ontario’s workforce.”

