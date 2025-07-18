Girls Gear Up for Skilled Trades

JASON SETNYK

For the fourth consecutive year, the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO) hosted skilled trades camps designed to spark interest among Grade 6 to 8 girls in traditionally male-dominated fields. The four-day camps were held in Cornwall at St. Lawrence College and in Carleton Place, with 48 and 33 participants respectively.

Funded through the Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program (OYAP), the initiative aims to provide early exposure to skilled trades and inspire young women to consider career paths in welding, masonry, carpentry, automotive, sheet metal, and millwrighting. During the camp, students rotated through these hands-on activities led by experienced instructors.

“This is so much fun. The students are so engaged and eager to learn,” said Dakota McLean, welding teacher at the Cornwall camp.

The impact of the program has been significant. Last year’s participants reported that they were 95% more likely to take tech courses in high school, 85% more likely to choose a skilled trade co-op placement, and 75% said they would consider a career in the trades.

“Demand for this program has grown tremendously over the four years,” said Dan Lortie, OYAP and Program Coordinator. “This year was our biggest Cornwall Camp at 48 participants, with 37 on a waiting list.”

The camps culminated in weekend trips to the Brockville Ontario Speedway and Cornwall Motor Speedway, where participants enjoyed VIP pit tours and meet local modified driver and CDSBEO OYAP marketing partner Corey Wheeler and the 47s Racing Team.

Grade 8 participant Lily M. reflected on her final year attending the camp: “I am so sad that I won’t be able to be part of the camp anymore.”

With high demand and strong participant feedback, CDSBEO continues to champion early trades exposure and help shape the next generation of skilled professionals.