Goyer named Early Years Professional of 2024

The City of Cornwall & SDG has named Janessa Goyer the Early Years Professional of 2024, recognizing her dedication to early childhood education, inclusion, and community-building.

A passionate and innovative childcare educator, Goyer fosters a nurturing and inclusive environment that supports children’s cognitive, social, and emotional growth. She is known for her ability to collaborate with families, introduce creative learning activities, and advocate for diversity in early learning spaces.

“What winning the ECE of the Year award means to me is more than I can possibly put into words,” said Goyer. “Since the beginning of my journey in childcare to now, I have reached many accomplishments—both personal and within the field.”

Goyer’s approach includes hands-on activities such as sensory play, STEM explorations, and cultural integration, ensuring that all children feel seen and valued. Her leadership extends beyond the classroom, as she actively involves parents in goal-setting and community engagement.

“Getting to experience first-hand the difference I can make with the passion I bring to tiny humans in my care is more than incredible,” she said. “Winning this award is a reminder that life has plans—even when they don’t always seem clear.”

Grateful for the recognition, Goyer credited both her supporters and her own perseverance. “A sincere thank you to those who nominated me—but also a thank you to myself. For not giving up and continuing to build on who I am and the importance of my work.”

Her warmth, kindness, and commitment to inclusive, high-quality early childhood education have made a lasting impact on the children under her care.