Grand Chief Lazore attends uOttawa event

JASON SETNYK

Grand Chief Leonard Lazore of the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne attended a ceremony at the University of Ottawa on May 6, 2025, celebrating the conclusion of the university’s 2019-2024 Indigenous Action Plan.

The event highlighted progress in reconciliation and Indigenous inclusion, capped by the announcement of a full tuition waiver for students from the 10 federally recognized Algonquin First Nations in Ontario and Quebec.

While the initiative focuses on Algonquin learners, the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne (MCA) was invited as part of uOttawa’s effort to strengthen relationships with other Indigenous nations. Grand Chief Lazore emphasized the importance of access and equity in post-secondary education.

“Education is one of the strongest tools we have in shaping our future – not just as individuals, but as communities,” Lazore said. “A tuition waiver for Algonquin students is an inspiring step forward, and we look forward to deepening our relationships with institutions like uOttawa to support the aspirations of Akwesasronon learners.”

Three Akwesasronon graduates – Ieronhenehtha Lazore (2024), Shannon L. Lazore (2001), and Lannie Mitchell (2003, 2007) – attended the event, celebrating both their academic achievements and cultural roots.

While no agreements are currently in place for Akwesasne students, MCA expressed hope for future collaboration that could improve access to education for its members.