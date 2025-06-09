Joy Martel Named Catholic Principal of Year

JASON SETNYK

Joy Martel, Principal of St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School in Cornwall, has been named the 2025 Principal of the Year by the Catholic Principals’ Council of Ontario. The award honours her outstanding leadership, commitment to student success, and contributions to Catholic education.

“I am deeply humbled to receive this award,” said Martel. “At the heart of this work has always been the students, and I can say with absolute confidence and respect that St. Joseph’s is an amazing school. I feel fortunate to spend every day with the Panther students and staff.”

With more than 20 years in Catholic education, Martel has served as a teacher, Literacy Consultant, and now Principal. She credited her growth to the mentorship and encouragement she received within the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

Board Vice Chair Karen McAllister called it “a special day” to celebrate Martel’s achievement, adding, “She was recognized as Principal of the Year in Catholic education in Ontario after being nominated by Nancy McIntyre.”