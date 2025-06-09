Joy Martel Named Catholic Principal of Year

June 9, 2025 at 9 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Joy Martel Named Catholic Principal of Year
SJCSS Principal Joy Martel (centre) pictured with school board trustees. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

Joy Martel, Principal of St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School in Cornwall, has been named the 2025 Principal of the Year by the Catholic Principals’ Council of Ontario. The award honours her outstanding leadership, commitment to student success, and contributions to Catholic education.

“I am deeply humbled to receive this award,” said Martel. “At the heart of this work has always been the students, and I can say with absolute confidence and respect that St. Joseph’s is an amazing school. I feel fortunate to spend every day with the Panther students and staff.”

With more than 20 years in Catholic education, Martel has served as a teacher, Literacy Consultant, and now Principal. She credited her growth to the mentorship and encouragement she received within the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

Board Vice Chair Karen McAllister called it “a special day” to celebrate Martel’s achievement, adding, “She was recognized as Principal of the Year in Catholic education in Ontario after being nominated by Nancy McIntyre.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Outdoor Education Gets Accessibility Boost
Education

Outdoor Education Gets Accessibility Boost

JASON SETNYK