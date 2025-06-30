La Citadelle Class of 2025 Celebrates Grad

JASON SETNYK

École secondaire catholique La Citadelle celebrated its graduating class of 2025 on June 19 at the Aultsville Theatre. A total of 114 students received their diplomas, supported by family, friends, and school staff.

Valedictorians Victoria Lalonde and Jacob Pilon closed the evening with a humorous and heartfelt speech, originally delivered in French. “It is with immense pride and charisma that we speak to you tonight, one final time, as high school students,” said Pilon. Lalonde added, “It’s not about grades or test scores-it’s about the unforgettable moments we shared as the Class of 2025.”

The school’s bursary committee distributed 83 awards, totalling $37,500. Alyssa Piette received the Governor General’s Academic Medal and the Lieutenant Governor’s Community Volunteer Award. Silver and bronze medals went to Ava McConnell and Nathaniel Grenier.

Pilon was recognized with the Trophée La Citadelle for leadership and school spirit, while Amélie Matte received the George T. Kaneb Foundation bursary. Aidan Guilbaut was honoured by the CSDCEO for determination and perseverance.

Sixty students were named Ontario Scholars, 15 earned Specialist High Skills Major designations, and 107 received the Bilingualism Certificate.

Pilon reminded classmates, “Though we leave our beloved school today, we don’t leave behind what La Citadelle gave us. We take with us pride, culture, and a strong sense of community.” Lalonde added, “I hope whatever you do next year, you take one small step toward the life of your dreams.”