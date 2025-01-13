LSPS Welcomes New Principal Jen Carr

Longue Sault Public School welcomed Jen Carr as its new principal this January, marking a new chapter for the school under her leadership. With over 20 years of experience in education within the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB), Carr brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong commitment to student-centered learning.

“I feel privileged to be part of such a warm and welcoming school and community,” said Carr. “My vision for LSPS is to connect, learn, and grow together. There are incredible things happening here, led by a dedicated and passionate group of educators, and supported by strong community and parent involvement.”

Carr, who lives in Cornwall with her family, is a proud UCDSB graduate. Over her career, she has worked in various teaching and administrative roles, including as a classroom and special education teacher, a system-level support role for exceptional learners, and most recently as Principal of the Special Education Department.

Her leadership philosophy emphasizes inclusivity, equity, and innovation. “My approach is shaped by a holistic view of learning, where students remain at the center,” Carr explained. “We will continue to focus on fostering a positive and inclusive school environment, ensuring that everyone feels safe, valued, and supported.”

Carr encourages families to stay engaged by visiting the school website and social media page for updates and celebrations throughout 2025. As the second half of the school year kicks off, she expressed her excitement about what lies ahead for the Wolves.