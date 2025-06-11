Montgomery Named New CDSBEO Director

JASON SETNYK

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO) has announced Shelley Montgomery as its new Director of Education, effective July 1, 2025. Montgomery currently serves as Superintendent of Student Success, Elementary, with the Ottawa Catholic School Board.

“I am honored to join CDSBEO, an organization known for its commitment to faith-based education and student success,” said Montgomery. “Together, I believe we can continue to empower students and strengthen the foundation of excellence that defines CDSBEO.”

Board Chair Chris Cummings praised her appointment: “Shelley’s dedication and extensive experience in Catholic education are commendable. She will be a great asset to our board.”

Montgomery succeeds Laurie Corrigan, who has served as Director since February 2022. Corrigan noted, “Her leadership has proven her ability to plan effectively for students’ needs.

Her passion for innovative education will enhance CDSBEO.”

Montgomery brings over two decades of experience in education, including work in equity, Indigenous education, early years, and virtual learning.