Montgomery Named New CDSBEO Director

June 11, 2025 at 16 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Montgomery Named New CDSBEO Director
Shelley Montgomery was appointed Director of Education for CDSBEO. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO) has announced Shelley Montgomery as its new Director of Education, effective July 1, 2025. Montgomery currently serves as Superintendent of Student Success, Elementary, with the Ottawa Catholic School Board.

“I am honored to join CDSBEO, an organization known for its commitment to faith-based education and student success,” said Montgomery. “Together, I believe we can continue to empower students and strengthen the foundation of excellence that defines CDSBEO.”

Board Chair Chris Cummings praised her appointment: “Shelley’s dedication and extensive experience in Catholic education are commendable. She will be a great asset to our board.”

Montgomery succeeds Laurie Corrigan, who has served as Director since February 2022. Corrigan noted, “Her leadership has proven her ability to plan effectively for students’ needs.

Her passion for innovative education will enhance CDSBEO.”

Montgomery brings over two decades of experience in education, including work in equity, Indigenous education, early years, and virtual learning.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Outdoor Education Gets Accessibility Boost
Education

Outdoor Education Gets Accessibility Boost

JASON SETNYK