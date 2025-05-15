Most of Council Endorses Francophone School Resolution

JASON SETNYK

At the May 12, 2025, regular meeting of Cornwall City Council, members overwhelmingly expressed support for the Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est ontarien’s (CSDCEO) proposal to replace École secondaire catholique La Citadelle with a new state-of-the-art facility and community hub on the current site at Second Street and McConnell Avenue.

CSDCEO Chair Jean Lemay and Cornwall Trustee Pierre Morin delivered a comprehensive presentation detailing the urgent need for a new school to accommodate rapid enrollment growth and to address aging infrastructure. “We are one of the fastest-growing French Catholic boards in Ontario,” Lemay said.

“La Citadelle was built in the 1950s and contains asbestos, making renovations difficult. We want to build a new school for 850 students, up from the current 600, without needing to acquire new land,” he went on.

Morin emphasized that the school is more than a building: “La Citadelle is a symbol of pride, identity, and hope for future generations of francophones in Cornwall and the surrounding area. Local support carries weight with the province. That’s why we are seeking a formal resolution from this council.”

The project, estimated at $55 million, includes demolition of the existing school and construction of a new building and community hub. The hub would include three gyms, a 250-seat auditorium, a shared library, and space for local francophone organizations.

“This would be a multi-use space that supports education, culture, and integration-especially for newcomers,” said Lemay.

Councillor Fred Ngoundjo likened the situation to “a tale of two cities,” noting that English-speaking students received a new modern school while French-speaking students were told no.

“We must support the path of justice and respect,” he said, moving that council support funding a new French-language secondary school.

Councillor Carilyne Hébert, a La Citadelle graduate, praised the proposal’s creativity. “Twenty years ago, the school was already outdated. The idea to rebuild on-site avoids leaving a vacant building and addresses our community’s growing needs-especially with so many newcomers.”

Hébert also expressed enthusiasm for the community hub concept. “We lack community spaces post-pandemic. Gyms open to the public would be huge, especially for accessible sports like basketball.”

Councillor Sarah Good echoed this: “What you’ve done (in Rockland) with a shared municipal-school library is a great model. If we can co-invest in something we all need-like a gym or library-it makes perfect sense.”

Morin noted that while provincial funding was denied this cycle, they remain hopeful: “We know how Queen’s Park works. The English public board waited years for their approval. We’ll keep pushing.”

Councillor Denis Sabourin raised concerns about long-term sustainability and whether other soon-to-be-decommissioned schools might be offered instead. Lemay responded that staying downtown is vital for the francophone community and that accepting another site would dilute their vision.

Mayor Justin Towndale offered his full support: “You have the full support of the City. Cornwall believes in the importance of French education. We’re happy to help however we can, including through a delegation to the Ministry of Education at the upcoming AMO conference.”

Councillor Claude McIntosh reflected on the long history of French-language education in Cornwall and stressed cultural preservation. “I have no trouble supporting this. I just don’t want to see municipal tax dollars going directly to school funding-that’s a provincial responsibility.”

Councillor Elaine MacDonald called the proposal “absolutely just” and questioned why a school built in the 1950s is still considered acceptable. “This is the time for a new school.”

Mayor Justin Towndale highlighted that supporting the La Citadelle project aligns with the City of Cornwall’s strategic plan, particularly its goal of strengthening community connections. He noted that the proposed community hub presents an opportunity to enhance collaboration and inclusivity. “This fits in with our strategic plan and what we’re trying to do to build those community ties,” said Towndale.

“With your support,” Morin concluded, “we can send a clear and united message: our students deserve a safe, modern learning environment, just like every other city.”

At the close of the meeting, council passed a resolution formally supporting the construction of a new École secondaire catholique La Citadelle, endorsing the proposed community hub, and directing staff to forward this support to the Ontario Ministry of Education, local MPPs, and other relevant stakeholders.

Councillor Dean Hollingsworth was the only member to vote against the resolution, stating, “I’d prefer we had staff review it before we went on record. I’m not saying I wouldn’t support it. I’m saying I’m not prepared to support it tonight without that review.”

Mayor Justin Towndale noted there was nothing unusual about council passing a resolution in this manner, adding that similar motions had been supported before without controversy.