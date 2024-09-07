MPP Quinn Appointed as New Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities

Nolan Quinn, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry (SDSG),has been appointed as the new Minister of Colleges and Universities in Premier Doug Ford’s Ontario government. Quinn steps into the role after serving as Associate Minister of Forestry and as parliamentary assistant to Ontario’s health minister.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to step into the role ofMinister of Colleges and Universities after serving in my previous roles,” Quinn said. “Each of these positions has provided me with unique perspectives and experiences, and I am excited to bring that wealth of knowledge to this new role. The transition is a valuable opportunity to continue serving the people of Ontario in a capacity that aligns with my commitment to education and community development.”

Quinn has outlined several priorities for his tenure, focusing on enhancing the quality and accessibility of post-secondary education in Ontario. “My immediate priorities as Minister of Colleges and Universities focus on building upon the excellent work done by my predecessor, Minister Dunlop. I am dedicated to enhancing the quality and accessibility of post-secondary education,” he emphasized. “I am particularly passionate aboutensuring our institutions foster innovation and critical thinking, including supporting initiatives that promote academic excellence and inclusivity, and modernizing curricula to align with evolving industry standards.”

Addressing the modern job market’s demands is also a key focus for Quinn. “In addressing the emphasis on building Ontario’s skilledworkforce, I will work closely with post-secondary institutions to ensure that students are prepared for the demands of today’s job market. This involves strengthening collaborations between educational institutions and industry leaders, integrating real-world skills into academic programs, and supporting internships and co-op opportunities to provide practical experience,” he said.

Quinn also highlighted the importance of affordability andaccessibility in education. “Since we formed office, our government has reduced domestic tuition fees by 10% and frozen them at 2019 levels. These measures are designed to make higher education more accessible to all students in Ontario, and we remain committed to ensuring that financial barriers do not prevent anyone from pursuing their educational goals.”

Last week, Quinn’s first official duties as Minister included touring post-secondary institutions in Eastern Ontario, including Algonquin College in Ottawa and St. Lawrence College in Kingston. He alsocelebrated the opening of a new student residence at Humber College with Christine Hogarth. Quinn, a graduate of St. Lawrence College’s Cornwall campus, looks forward to further collaboration with educators, students, and stakeholders to drive positive change in Ontario’s academic community.