Outdoor Education Gets Accessibility Boost

JASON SETNYK

The River Institute celebrated a $14,800 Capital Fund grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) on May 30 for its outdoor education facilities.

The 2024 grant funded accessibility and structural upgrades to a large gazebo originally built by St. Lawrence College carpentry students. The improved space enhances outdoor programming for schools, camps, and community events. The funding also helped build a new shed for outdoor equipment.

“From early spring to late fall, the gazebo is a busy hub of activity,” said Dr. Cristina Charette, Education Coordinator. “This funding will help us better utilize the space and increase accessibility for everyone.”

Dr. Brian Hickey, Program Leader for Education, emphasized the impact on learning: “Outdoor, hands-on experiences contribute to stronger academic outcomes and mental health, especially for youth.”

MPP Nolan Quinn praised the investment: “Our government’s support ensures high-quality, hands-on learning for SDSG for decades to come.”