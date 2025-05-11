Petition for New French-Language School building backed by Education Critic MPP

May 11, 2025 at 16 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Petition for New French-Language School building backed by Education Critic MPP
Jacob Pilon, president of Comité 73, at a community event. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

Students at École secondaire catholique La Citadelle have launched a petition to the Ontario Legislature calling for the construction of a new school building. The effort is led by Comité 73, a student group advocating for improved learning conditions, with support from NDP Education Critic MPP Chandra Pasma (Ottawa West-Nepean), who is sponsoring the petition at Queen’s Park.

The group argues that the current building is outdated and fails to meet the needs of Francophone students. They’re calling for a modern, safe, and equitable learning environment.

On May 3, Comité 73 sent a letter to local MPP Nolan Quinn requesting support. As of May 9, the group said no response had been received.

“The lack of response raises questions,” said Jacob Pilon, president of Comité 73. “This petition is a concrete step toward securing a French-language school that respects our rights.”

The petition will be tabled in the coming weeks. To sign, visit www.comite73.ca.

