November 13, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 04 min on November 12, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Prospective Students Tour SLC at Fall Open House
At the St. Lawrence College Open House, Jordan Ann Kevan de Haan, Environmental Technician Program Coordinator and Professor, holds an insect net, showcasing the hands-on tools and techniques used in the program. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

St. Lawrence College (SLC) hosted a successful Fall 2024 Open House at its Cornwall campus on November 9, drawing prospective students,families, and community members eager to learn about the college’s programs, student services, and facilities. The Cornwall event ran from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and provided opportunities for visitors to tour classrooms and labs, speak with faculty and current students, and receive assistance with the application process.

Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO, emphasized the event’s importance for prospective students: “Our open houses are so important. They give potential students the chance to see the programs and support we offer, talk to faculty, and see the labs. We have a lot of student volunteers here as well, and there’s nothing better than having a potential student speak with a current one.” Vollebregt added, “This is a pretty exciting weekend for us—we’re in Cornwall today, Brockville shortly, and Kingston next week. We’re very excited about the upcoming year.”

Ana Mikee Daag, Cornwall Student Union President and boardrepresentative, echoed Vollebregt’s enthusiasm, sharing her experience of volunteering at SLC open houses. “It’s really beneficial for incoming students to know what the college offers. I would recommend that prospective students attend a breakout session for any program they’re interested in because the program coordinators explain what each program will offer,” said Daag, a second-year business accounting student.

