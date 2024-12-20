Quinn Advocates Expanding Medical Education at CHEO Visit

MPP Nolan Quinn discusses healthcare and education during his visit to CHEO, joined by Dr. Lindy Samson, Interim President and CEO, and Jennifer Proulx, Vice-President of Child Development and Community Services, and others. (Photo : submitted photo)

MPP Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges and Universities, visited the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) last month, reaffirming the provincial government’s commitment to expanding medical education and supporting exceptional pediatric healthcare.

During his visit, Quinn met with CHEO’s Interim President and CEO Dr. Lindy Samson, Vice-President Jennifer Proulx, and others. CHEO, established in 1974, serves families across eastern Ontario, western Quebec, and beyond, providing cutting-edge pediatric care and advancing research in child health.

“The Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario provides life-changing healthcare for families not only in our community but across Ontario,” said MPP Quinn. “It was an honor to visit the hospital and see firsthand the heroic work being done to provide children with exceptional and innovative care.”

Quinn’s visit underscored the importance of collaboration between healthcare and education to strengthen Ontario’s healthcare system by training more medical professionals.

