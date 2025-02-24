River Institute and RRCA Host Free March Break Family Workshops at Cooper Marsh

The River Institute and the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) are once again hosting a series of free family workshops this March break at Cooper Marsh Conservation Area. From March 11 to 14, children and their parents or caregivers will be able to drop in at the Marsh’s Visitors Centre between 10 am and 2 pm to join in a variety of fun, hands-on educational activities suitable for all ages.

“We will be learning about winter ecology at Cooper Marsh, with an exciting mix of guided nature hikes, animal track observations, birdwatching, winter tree identification and science experiments inside the Visitors Centre,” says Alanna Akkermans, Environmental Educator and Biologist with the River Institute. “It will be a great way for families to deepen their knowledge and appreciation for this provincially significant coastal wetland and the many living things that call it home.”

One of the RRCA’s three Conservation Areas, Cooper Marsh frequently hosts education programs through a partnership between the conservation authority and the River Institute’s award-winning environmental education team.

“For families looking to step into nature this March break, these free workshops provide a not-to-be-missed opportunity,” says Lisa Van De Ligt, RRCA’s Communications and Stewardship Team Lead. “The River Institute’s expertise in environmental education pairs perfectly with the diversity of natural ecosystems accessible at our Conservation Areas.”

Located a few minutes’ drive from South Lancaster, the 673-acre Cooper Marsh is part of the larger Charlottenburgh Marsh – one of the most significant wetlands in Ontario. The RRCA actively maintains, enhances, and restores this natural area, which also features viewing blinds and platforms, a self-guided tour, and an 11-kilometre system of boardwalks and nature trails.