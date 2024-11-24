Schoular and Johnston Continue as Chair and Vice-Chair for UCDSB

Upper Canada District School Board’s (UCDSB) Board of Trustees for the 2024-2025 school year. Trustee Jamie Schoular and Trustee Lynda Johnston will continue as Chair and Vice-Chair for the(UCDSB)for the 2024-2025 school year.

The Chair and Vice-Chair are voted in each year at the organizational meeting by their trustee peers.

Schoular was first elected to the Board of Trustees in 2018, and this will be his second year serving as Chair of the Board. He is in his second term as a trustee. Schoular sits on the Board of the Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario, is a UCDSB representative (Director Designate) for the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association (OPSBA) and is a member of the UCDSB Accountability Framework Workgroup and Trustee Professional Development Committee.

“I would like to thank and acknowledge my Trustee colleges for their dedication and hard work on behalf of students and families in the UCDSB. I genuinely look forward to another year of working together and I am excited for the year of growth and improvementthat are before us,” says Trustee Schoular.

Johnston is in her first term as a trustee, being elected in October 2022, and second year as Vice-Chair. Johnston sits on a variety of committees within the Board, including Parent Involvement Committee, Supervised Alternative Learning, Trustee InnovationAwards Selection Committee, Trustee Professional Development Committee among others.

“I’m grateful for the continued trust of our board and am looking forward to serving as Vice-Chair again. This past year has been such a cooperative team effort, and I’ve learned so much as a trustee. I look forward to building on our work together to supportour students, staff, and community,” says Johnston.