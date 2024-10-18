Skilled Trades Career Fair Inspires Students to Level Up

On October 8, 2024, the Level Up! 2024 Skilled Trades Career Fair took place at the Civic Complex, attracting students from across the region eager to explore rewarding career opportunities in the skilled trades. The event featured interactive exhibits and hands-on activities designed to engage young minds and highlight the diverse career paths available.

In the morning and early afternoon, students participated in various activities, learning directly from tradespeople and local employers. “Level Up! skilled trades career fairs bring together stakeholders from across the skilled trades and education sectors to give students—and their families—opportunities to learn about the skilled trades,” said Scott Ravary, a senior manager with the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development (MLITSD).

As the day transitioned into the late afternoon, an open house welcomed parents, guardians, and community members interested in the skilled trades. This format allowed for broader engagement and discussion about career pathways. “As students consider their post-secondary options, we want toensure the skilled trades are included as an attractive and viable choice,”Ravary emphasized.

Heidi MacKay, a Recruitment Officer at St. Lawrence College, noted the importance of hands-on experiences. “We are highlighting our trades programs today, including plumbing, carpentry, electrical, and masonry. There are a lot of hands-on components to the trades, and we want to ensure that students are exposed to them before they start their careers.”

With the Level Up! initiative set to expand to 15 locations across Ontario in the fall of 2024, the Cornwall event is part of a broader effort to raise awareness about skilled trades as a viable and rewarding career path. Ravary concluded, “This initiative aims to eliminate any lingering stigma around the skilled trades, enhancing recognition that university and college are not the only paths to a great career.”