SLC Celebrates Convocation in Cornwall, Friday, June 13

provided by St. Lawrence College

St. Lawrence College will hold its spring Convocation ceremonies on the Cornwall campus on Friday, June 13, 2025. Nearly 700 will graduate in three ceremonies from programs such as Paramedic, Environmental Technician, Motive Power, Nursing, and more. This year marks the first graduating class from SLC’s standalone Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program — a major milestone for the College.

The 10 am ceremony includes programs from the the Schools of Applied Science and Technology, Community Services, and Skilled Trades. At this ceremony, the College will confer its Honorary Diploma to Kenny Arruda, National Maintenance Director, Witron.

At 1:30 pm, students from the School of Allied Health, Nursing, Interdisciplinary Studies and Pathways and Iohahi:io Akwesasne Education & Training Institute will graduate.

The 4:30 pm ceremony includes the School of Business and Corporate Learning and Performance Improvement graduates.

“We are immensely proud of what our graduating class has achieved,” said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. “Their dedication serves as inspiration for everyone. We believe that their time at SLC has prepared them to excel in their chosen professions and make meaningful differences in their communities.”

Convocation is held on the Cornwall campus in the Aultsville Theatre:

2 St. Lawrence Drive

Cornwall, ON.

Parking is free during this time.

Watch the ceremony livestream at stlawrencecollege.ca. Link will be live shortly before ceremony time.