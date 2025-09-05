SLC Faculty BBQ Kicks Off New Year

JASON SETNYK

St. Lawrence College’s Cornwall campus was quiet ahead of the new school year, but faculty gathered for a welcome-back BBQ, reconnecting after the summer break. President and CEO Glenn Vollebregt helped serve hamburgers, sharing in the excitement of a fresh start.

“I love the beginning of a new year – it’s like a blank page,” Vollebregt said. “We’re thrilled to welcome students back to our Cornwall campus, along with Kingston and Brockville. You can feel the energy and good vibes on campus right now.”

Vollebregt highlighted the relaunch of the Millwright program this spring, returning to Cornwall for the first time since 2004-2005. “Employers have told us there’s a shortage of millwrights, and we’re excited to offer this program locally,” he said. “Some of our graduates from the last cohort are now faculty, which speaks to the strength of our community.”

Dean Jennifer Haley echoed the enthusiasm. “The welcome-back barbecues are a great way to reconnect,” she said. Haley, whose son is starting at SLC this fall, advised new students to embrace the experience: “Ask questions, seek support, and don’t be afraid of feeling a little uncomfortable. That’s how confidence grows.”

Orientation Day is set for Tuesday, September 2, followed by the first day of classes on Wednesday, September 3.