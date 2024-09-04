SLC Staff Gathers for Annual BBQ Ahead of New School Year

St. Lawrence College (SLC) staff recently came together for a BBQ on campus, a week before orientation, to gear up for the new academic year. The event, which brought faculty and staff together, was marked by the presence of Dean Jennifer Haley and President and CEO Glenn Vollebregt, who personally served hamburgers to attendees.

Jennifer Haley, who was appointed Dean of InterdisciplinaryStudies and Pathways and Dean of Cornwall Campus earlier this year, emphasized the importance of teamwork in preparing for the influx of new and returning students. “The logistics of welcoming new and returning students is truly an SLC team effort,” she said. “There is a lot of back-end work, and I’m very thankful that we have so many teams at SLC that really do all that behind the scenes.”

Haley also highlighted the significance of orientation for new students, scheduled for September 3. “Orientation is an important day for easing into the semester, and it’s fun, right? There are fun things to do; we feed you! The staff and the faculty at SLC are here to support students in their academic journey and to support them for success. So just ask; don’t be afraid. Just ask, and someone will help you to sort it through.”

Glenn Vollebregt, who has been with SLC since 2013, expressed his excitement for the upcoming year. “A new school year bringsexcitement, brings a huge smile to my face because it’s like the start of a new beginning each and every year,” he shared. “I’ve been at this now for 24 years, and I get that tingle in my stomach every time. It’s incredible. As soon as you start to see students on campus, you know they’re really nervous at the beginning of the week, and by Friday, you can already see a change. They’re walking taller, they’re smiling, and it’s just a really neat experience and athrill.”

Vollebregt also spoke positively about the appointment of SDSG MP Nolan Quinn, a St. Lawrence College graduate, as the new Minister of Colleges and Universities. “When we found out that Minister Quinn was going to be our minister, I was ecstatic. Minister Quinn is a proud college graduate, and he speaks quite often about his SLC diploma. I think that’s fantastic, not only for St. Lawrence College but for colleges in general, because we have a minister who has benefited from a college experience and a college education.”

As the new school year approaches, St. Lawrence College is ready to welcome students back to campus.