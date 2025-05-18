SLC Students Win Big at Provincial Skills Competition

St. Lawrence College (SLC) is proud to announce that three of its students have earned medals at the Skills Ontario competition held May 5-7, 2025, in Toronto. SLC was represented by a total of 11 student competitors across various technical disciplines, demonstrating the SLC’s commitment to excellence in skilled trades and technology education.

Ayyoub Oukkaha captured Gold in Web Design and Development, while Garrett Johnson and Ty Slemin each claimed Silver medals in Masonry and Precision Machining, respectively. Ty has been selected to represent Ontario at the upcoming Skills Canada National Competition in Regina at the end of May.

“I would like to congratulate all of this year’s Skills Ontario competitors,” said Daniel Liao, SLC’s Dean, Applied Science and Technology. “In addition to their academic programs, they trained, practiced, and prepared themselves mentally to compete and proudly represent SLC. I wish Ty the best of luck at the Nationals!”

Gold medalist Ayyoub Oukkaha, mentored by professor Ziad Ewais, expressed his appreciation for the support received: “It was an honour and an incredible experience representing SLC at Skills Ontario. The supportive SLC staff took care of everything, from hotel accommodation to train tickets, making the entire journey smooth and stress-free. Special thanks to my professor, Ziad, who was an exceptional mentor throughout the event.”

The Web Design and Development contest challenged competitors to design a web solution based on provided requirements, implementing functional specifications using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, PHP, relational databases, and various software frameworks.

Silver medalist Garrett Johnson, mentored by Patrick Jenkins, competed in Masonry, which required the construction of decorative brickwork with projections and recesses in various bonds, including sections with different types of arches, curved walls, and cavity walls.

Ty Slemin, also a Silver medalist and mentored by John McGrath, competed in Precision Machining, demonstrating skills in milling machine and engine lathe operations to produce components with the highest precision and specifications.

SLC is proud of all its competitors, proving they are among the best in the province:

Austin Malanka – Welding

Stella Durant – Mechanical CAD

Stephanie Harmsa – Masonry

Daniel Reins – Precision Machining

Jarrod Colbert-Hoddington – Coding

Tucker Day – Coding

Jimmy Gray – Individual Carpentry

Tyrone Ines – Welding