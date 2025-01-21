Snowy Owl Crafts Delight at Library

Children and families gathered in the Cornwall Public Library’s Children’s Programming Room on January 11, 2025, for a morning of creativity and learning at the “Saturday Craft” session. This week’s activity, creating snowy owl pinecones, was a hit with attendees of all ages.

“Today, we’re looking at books and enjoying an arts and crafts event organized by the Library,” said Lysanne Joanette, mother of two-year-old Emery, who participated in the event. “Emery loves crafts, and she loves books.”

The program featured a hands-on activity where participants transformed pinecones into snowy owl decorations using cotton balls, wings, and eyes. Alexandra Sylvester, Program Clerk at the library, facilitated the event and was pleased with the turnout.

“The kids are putting some cotton over the pine cone, adding eyes and wings, and they get to walk home with a little friend,” Sylvester explained. “It’s nice to see all the kids and the fun they’re having.”

The craft sessions are held every other Saturday and are part of a broader lineup of programs offered on Saturdays and throughout the week, featuring activities for children, teens, and families. “You can check out our calendar—we have all of our programs listed on our website,” Sylvester added.

With a puppet show in the morning, the craft session mid-day, and a teen program in the afternoon, it was a lively and engaging Saturday at the Cornwall Public Library. The next Saturday Craft event is scheduled for January 25, 2025.