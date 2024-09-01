St. Joseph’s student new trustee

Brooke Guindon, a grade 12 student at St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School in Cornwall, has been installed as the next Student Trustee for the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

Guindon, who served as Associate Student Trustee for the 2023-2024 school year, has assumed the position from Chloe Finner.

The Board also welcomed Associate Student Trustee Junior Malunda, a grade 11 student at St. Thomas Aquinas CHS.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are pleased to welcome Student Trustee Guindon and Associate Student Trustee Malunda in their new roles,” said CDSBEO Chair Sue Wilson. “We know that they will make an outstanding contribution as the voice for all CDSBEO students, and we look forward to working with them this year.“

Junior Malunda was elected to the Associate Student Trustee position in April by the Student Senate.

Guindon and Malunda will represent the more than 13,600 students across the board and will lead the Student Senate. The Senate discusses student matters, gathers feedback, and helps to develop communications with all students across the CDSBEO. It also provides a means for student council leaders and senators to gain leadership skills.