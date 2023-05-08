St. Lawrence College Celebrates 50 Years of Nursing Excellence

50 years after St. Lawrence College opened its doors to the first nursing students in 1973, nursing alumni and community members are invited to celebrate the past and get a glimpse into the future of nursing excellence at SLC.

Join SLC in celebrating 50 years of Nursing excellence on the following dates between 10am and 1pm:

SLC Kingston Campus: Saturday, April 29

SLC Brockville Campus: Saturday, May 6

SLC Cornwall Campus: Saturday, May 13

Attendees can connect with fellow nursing alums, tour SLC’s gold-standard health care simulation labs, enjoy refreshments, and see 50 years of nursing through a photo retrospective. Learn more at slcalumni.ca/nursing50