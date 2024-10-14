St. Lawrence College Graduates Join Queen’s University Peers Through Diploma-to-Degree Engineering Pathway

St. Lawrence College joins the Ontario Council on Articulation and Transfer (ONCAT) in celebrating the inaugural cohort of students in the Smith Engineering Bridge pathway, who have successfully transitioned from a diploma to a degree program and joined their peers in the Smith Engineering Faculty.

The bridge pathway is a route for graduates of an advanced diploma in Engineering Technology to transfer into an upper year of the civil, mining, mechanical, or chemical degree programs offered by Smith Engineering atQueen’s University. This pathway is a faster and more cost-effective route to becoming a professional engineer in Ontario, in comparison to completing a standalone degree after college.

This September, 13 graduates from six Ontario colleges have started their civil engineering studies in third year at Queen’s University, working towards a Bachelor of Applied Science (BASc) in Engineering. Prior to joining their classmates on campus this fall, these students completed two online courses part-time and then a full-time summer semester of foundational curriculum to help them smoothly transition to the campus environment and university dynamic.

Dr. Adrienne Galway, the President and CEO of ONCAT shared her perspective on the program’s impact, “The completion of this bridging program represents a significant milestone for these students as they continue their journey in higher education, with their eyes on future careers. We encourage other Ontario institutions to explore similar opportunities that promote inclusivity and accessibility, enhancing a more equitable educational landscape for all students.”

“At St. Lawrence College, we are committed to opening new academic pathways and opportunities for our graduates, said Daniel Liao, Dean, Applied Science, Technology and Trades at SLC. “The Smith Engineering Bridge pathway is a testament to the value of collaboration between institutions to ultimately serve the dedication and ambitions of our students, who are now seamlessly transitioning into Engineering at Queen’s University. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and excited to see the impact these future engineers will have.”

“I would like to thank ONCAT and Queen’s University for their terrific work in providing more flexible postsecondary options for Ontario’s future engineers,” said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges and Universities. “By making it easier for students to transfer their credits between postsecondary programs and institutions, we can help students get where they want to go – no matter where they begin – and secure high-demand jobs.”

Students in this year’s cohort are graduates from the following colleges: St. Lawrence College, Algonquin College, Mohawk College, Seneca Polytechnic, Humber Polytechnic, and Durham College. However, graduates of anyEngineering Technology program are eligible to apply to the pathway.

The development of the Smith Engineering Bridge pathway was funded by ONCAT.