St. Lawrence College opens its doors on Saturday, November 5 

St. Lawrence College (SLC) is holding its in-person Open House event on the Cornwall campus this coming Saturday, November 5.

During Open House, prospective students tour campus and residence, gather information about SLC’s services and supports, and participate in fun activities and giveaways. There are opportunities to meet with current students, faculty, and staff, and to see the learning, study, and campus spaces that make up college life, including classrooms, labs, library, gym and fitness facilities, lounges, and more.

Cornwall Campus Open House

Saturday, November 5

9am – 12pm noon

St. Lawrence College Cornwall Campus

2 St. Lawrence Drive

Parking is free

“Open House is a terrific opportunity for anyone curious about attending college to experience firsthand everything SLC can offer. Whether you are a prospective student or part of a support network for someone considering attending college, coming to SLC Open House will let you see the facilities and connect with the people who support students every step of the way during their time at SLC, from the time they apply and throughout their journey until graduation,” said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. “There’s never been a better time to be an Ontario college student – our programs are practical and reflect real-world business and industry settings and expectations. Our graduates are equipped to succeed when they begin their careers, and they start creating connections right from the first day that they join us.”

Registration is though the SLC website (includes registering for a tour time) at stlawrencecollege.ca/Fall-Open-House

ABOUT ST. LAWRENCE COLLEGE (SLC)

St. Lawrence College is situated on the traditional lands of the Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee peoples; we are grateful to live and learn on these lands. With campuses in Kingston, Brockville, and Cornwall, SLC delivers education and training that meets the needs of community, industry, and employers. The College prepares students to succeed in the global economy through relevant, practical programs and experiential learning opportunities. SLC offers more than 100 full-time programs including diplomas, degrees, graduate certificates, apprenticeships, micro-credentials and life-long learning opportunities. Everyone belongs in the SLC community, comprised of 12,000 full-time students and more than 100,000 alumni in 75 countries around the world.