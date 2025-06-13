Students Dig Learning at OPG Garden

JASON SETNYK

Students from Ahkwesahsne Mohawk School and Cornwall’s Bridgewood Public School spent a day outdoors on June 3, engaging in culture, conservation, and hands-on learning through the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne (MCA) Environment Program and Ontario Power Generation.

The event featured interactive stations including a lesson in the Three Sisters planting method – corn, beans, and squash – where students planted crops with guidance from MCA staff Tianna, Tanice, and Maegan, following a storytelling session by Cindy Garrow of Queen’s University’s Indigenous Teacher Education Program.

A second station led by Melanie and Jacey offered a tour of a medicine garden, introducing students to traditional plant uses and flavours.

Educators from the Native North American Travelling College presented the Great Tree of Peace and the Creation Story, while OPG hosted a film screening on the mural Kaniatares by artist John B. Sowatise Thomas.