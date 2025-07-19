Students Receive OWG Legacy Awards

JASON SETNYK

Three exceptional local students were recognized at the July 14 meeting of Cornwall City Council as recipients of the 2025 Ontario Winter Games (OWG) Legacy Award, celebrating their athletic excellence, leadership, academic achievement, and community involvement.

This year’s recipients are Caleb Barnes and Marissa Whiteside, both graduates of St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School, and Kamryn Fraser, a graduate of Char-Lan District High School. Barnes and Whiteside received their awards at the council meeting, while Fraser will be presented with hers during the SDG County Council meeting on July 21.

The OWG Legacy Award was created in 1994 to support the development of amateur athletes who become future community leaders. Each award includes a $1,500 bursary, and the winners are chosen based on nominations by educators and peers.

Caleb Barnes, captain of multiple school sports teams and SJCSS valedictorian, was recognized for his athletic achievements across five sports, academic excellence, and volunteer work-including leading a major charity fundraiser and supporting local church renovations. He will be attending Queen’s University in a joint B.Sc. in Kinesiology and B.Ed. program.

Marissa Whiteside, a multi-sport athlete and academic leader at SJCSS, has been accepted to Potsdam State University of New York, where she will study Exercise Science and compete with the NCAA Women’s Hockey Team. She was commended for her strong leadership, volunteer coaching, and academic commitment.

Kamryn Fraser, valedictorian at Char-Lan District High School, will be pursuing Nursing at Queen’s University. A leader in numerous team sports, Fraser recently helped her Cornwall Lady Royals team capture the 2024-2025 OWHA Provincial Championship and has remained deeply involved in school life and volunteerism.

Following the presentations, Mayor Justin Towndale praised the students’ achievements.

“I’d like to congratulate both the recipients. Hearing the bios that we just heard, I mean-it’s very impressive. At that age, I wasn’t doing anywhere near any of those things,” he said. “We wish you all the best in your future endeavors, in your educational pursuits, and thank you for everything you’ve done. Hopefully, down the road, you may consider returning to Cornwall as well-we hope to see you. And we’ll be following your careers with great interest.”