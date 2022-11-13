Tools in the Trades Boot Camp comes to Cornwall on November 22nd, 2022

Support Ontario Youth presents the Tools in the Trades Boot Camp to help grow the skilled trades industry. Boot Camps will be held at Walker ClimateCare 1714 Vincent Massey Drive the in Cornwall, Ontario on November 22nd.

Tools in the Trades Boot Camp, powered by Support Ontario Youth (SOY), will offer up to 2,400 potential apprentices training and networking opportunities through approximately 80, FREE one-day and evening Boot Camps in communities across Ontario. The Ontario government recently announced an investment of almost $4 million through these Tools in the Trades programs to provide hands-on training for adults looking to become electricians, plumbers, millwrights, automotive service technicians, and HVAC specialists.

“The Tools in the Trades Boot Camp team is eager to move forward with over 80 events across the province. At each Boot Camp, we see enthusiastic participants ready to learn about the exciting and rewarding opportunities in the skilled trades. For many attendees, Boot Camp is a life-changing experience and the first step toward a new career journey.

There is a renewed excitement among our Skill Trade Road Crew that delivers an inspiring, informative and fun curriculum to our attendees.

Our Tools in the Trades Boot Camp events are making a difference in the lives of many across Ontario, as participants leave with the focus, determination and understanding needed to join the skilled trades.”

– Kevin Graham, Tools in the Trades Provincial Boot Camp Director.

This year Boot Camp will be hosted at the various locations across Ontario including the brand new Boot Camp Training Centre in Niagara Falls! Many communities across Ontario will be able to apply to Tools in the Trades Boot Camps, where they will gain experience working with tools, learn resume writing and interview skills alongside potential future employers.

With 240 employers as well as 100 industry partners and training providers expected to be involved in the project, this initiative could have lasting impacts not only on the coming careers of those attending but also on the future of the skilled trades industries in Ontario, which are in critical need of tradespeople.

Running from April 2022 to March 2023, Tools in the Trades Boot Camp powered by SOY, will target people who are not currently enrolled in full time education, those looking to start a new career in a growing sector or industry, specifically focusing on Indigenous peoples, visible minorities, women, and newcomers.

Those attending will get an apprentice starter tool kit and the opportunity to meet with prospective employers in the industrial, construction, and motive power sectors.

Aligning with Ontario’s Skilled Trades Strategy, which aims to support economic development, break any stigma of the skilled trades, simplify the apprenticeship system, and encourage businesses to hire more apprentices, these Free one day Boot Camps aim to influence the future of the skilled trades and create job-ready apprentices to replace a retiring generation of journeypersons.

Those interested in attending a Boot Camp can apply on www.toolsinthetrades.ca or email bootcamp@supportontarioyouth.ca for more information.

This Employment Ontario program is funded in part by the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario.