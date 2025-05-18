UCDSB Invests $1.5 Million into Books to Foster a Joy of Reading

May 18, 2025 — Changed at 21 h 17 min on May 15, 2025
UCDSB Invests $1.5 Million into Books to Foster a Joy of Reading

Students and families across the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) can expect to see significantly expanded classroom libraries and school book collections for the fall, as the UCDSB is making a historic single investment of $1.5 million to purchase reading books for students.

This spring, each school in the UCDSB received between $13,000 to $26,000 to spend on books that will spark a joy of reading in students and broaden their understanding of the world around them.

“Through this investment, our goal is to encourage more kids to pick up a book and read for the enjoyment of it – be it a traditional chapter book, a picture book or a graphic novel. Access to high-quality books is an important part of building a love of reading,” explains Executive Superintendent Eric Hardie. “Reading is a critical skill for all students and central to this work is providing students with both the opportunity and motivation to learn through updated book collections.”

Funds have been allocated based on student enrolment at each school, enabling staff to purchase hundreds of new books that are modern, engaging and culturally relevant. A minimum of fifteen per cent of the funds will be spent on books that reflect Indigenous culture.

School staff have been encouraged to work with other educators, parent councils and students to collaborate on the types of books and titles that are purchased.

“As a former principal, being given this much to money to spend on reading books is a dream. Enhancing reading skills is a top priority for our school district and I’m proud we are making this investment to ensure our student have access to a wide range of books and authors,” adds UCDSB Chair Jamie Schoular.

