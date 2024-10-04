UCDSB Recognizes National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with Orange Shirts and Actions

All Upper Canada District School Board schools took part in September 30 National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day.

All staff and students were encouraged to wear orange shirts and will take part in activities that commemorate the tragic residential school experience, honor the healing journey of the survivors and their families, and reaffirm commitments to the ongoing process of reconciliation.

UCDSB schools have been provided with learning resources and classroom activities leading up to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day. All classes had opportunities to take part in virtual presentations with Indigenous author and speaker Monique Gray Smith, whose focus was on “Love is Medicine.”

Students in the Understanding Contemporary First Nations, Metis, and Inuit Voices, at Seaway District High School are exploring the principles of Truth and Reconciliation by engaging with the Truth in Truth and Reconciliation board game, developed by James Darin Corbiere (Anishinaabe, Waabi Makoohns, Bear Clan) and Medicine Wheel Publishing. Through this interactive experience, they are learning about Indigenous history, the impact of residential schools, and the ongoing efforts towards healing and reconciliation in Canada.

Longue Sault Public School was planning a school-wide walk through a path in their neighborhood and placing handprints with messages along the way.

“We are committed to ensuring UCDSB students have a true understanding of Indigenous history and culture and ensure there are opportunities throughout the year to demonstrate a commitment to reconciliation,” says Principal of Indigenous Education Kelty Grant. “On September 30, we want to reflect on the residential school experience that those in our community have had, the residual impact, and work towards ensuring students are learning what Truth and Reconciliation means. We want to understand the past, but also celebrate the resilience and brilliance of Indigenous people.”

“September 30 is about more than just wearing an orange shirt. It’s about reflecting on past actions and moving forward towards reconciliation,” adds UCDSB Chair Jamie Schoular. “Orange Shirt Day is an opportunity to join together and publicly show support for peers, colleagues and their families who have been impacted by residential schooling.”