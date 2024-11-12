UCDSB Students Embark on Transformative Journey Through WWI Sites in Europe

Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) took part in a unique, hands-on learning experience through Europe in October as part of the We Were Here Project, to understand the impact of war and Canada’s role on the global stage through the eyes of soldiers who lived it. Sixteen students from around thetook part in a unique, hands-on learning experience through Europe in October as part of theto understand the impact of war and Canada’s role on the global stage through the eyes of soldiers who lived it.

The group visited France and Belgium between October 11 to October 20, immersing themselves in history from the First World War, visiting sites such as the Canadian National Vimmy Memorial, the Brooding Soldier, Hill 70 Memorial, France’s national memorial Notre Dame de Lorette, and Langemark, a German First World War cemetery.

Before heading to Europe, each student was assigned a service file of a Canadian soldier from their school community who served in World War I. During their visit, students brought their soldiers back to life through story and curiosity, leaving artefacts they created at the headstones and memorial sites of these soldiers who never returned home.

Hill 70 Memorial Foundation , curated the belief that young Canadians who are given the opportunity to authentically remember and commemorate Canada’s past will find ways to honour the human sacrifice of the World Wars. This project, in partnership with the, curated the belief that young Canadians who are given the opportunity to authentically remember and commemorate Canada’s past will find ways to honour the human sacrifice of the World Wars.

The 16 students were chosen out of 42 interested applicants and attend Athens District High School , Brockville Collegiate Institute , Char-Lan District High School , North Dundas District High School and Rideau District High School .

“On our trip we explored many different cities and towns all having significance on The Great War,” said Grade 11 student Neven Socholotuk from North Dundas DHS.

“My biggest takeaway from this trip would be the geography,” Socholotuk said. “You don’t get a reference of how many shells were dropped until you look over a field and see the craters. The thought that over 100 years ago I would have been standing in some of the most brutal battles, and now it’s just and urban area, shocks me.”

For AJ Irvine, a Grade 11 student at Athens DHS, the trip was all about sharing stories.

“History is such a vast subject, stretching years, decades, centuries, millennia,” Irvine said. “History is everything and everyone – and in that, there are stories, emotions, wars, conflict, love, peace and all that in between.”

“Let the past live, live in the present, and present yourself ready for the future,” Irvine added.

Cameron Jones, Principal of Student Success and Real-World Learning, highlighted the project’s unique approach to learning. “This journey allowed students to step directly into history,” Jones said. “By standing where soldiers once stood, students were able to connect to the human side of historic events that simply cannot be taught in a classroom. As custodians of a life lived, students lived and leaned into their purpose each day, remembering and commemorating through the sharing stories. Our students made the UCDSB community proud during their visit.”

All students returned with unforgettable insights into the effects of war and Canada’s important role, giving history a new personal experience.

The We Were Here project continues to evolve throughout the UCDSB, as students continue to revive the service files of soldiers and nursing sisters, to help share their stories and connect between the past and the present.