Uncomfortable with washroom vaping

May 27, 2025 at 12 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Uncomfortable with washroom vaping
An Upper Canada District School Board highlights student discomfort. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

A recent student survey conducted by the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) shows that only 41.3% of students felt comfortable using school washrooms in March 2025, a six percent drop since October. Vaping in washrooms was a major reason cited for the discomfort.

In an interview with CTV, UCDSB Executive Superintendent Eric Hardie explained that school washrooms are difficult to monitor due to the need to balance privacy and safety.

To address the issue, the board is implementing several strategies: limiting the number of students allowed in washrooms at one time, offering alternative hangout spaces, and piloting vape detectors in select schools. Vaping devices have been banned in Ontario schools since September 1, 2024. The province has also committed $30 million over three years to improve school safety, including vape detection systems.

At Char-Lan District High School in Williamstown, targeted efforts have increased student comfort in washrooms from 54% to 70%. Across the board, however, bullying reports increased by six percent, and student sense of belonging dropped to 68.8%.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Fourkiotis Wins Silver at Skills Ontario
Education

Fourkiotis Wins Silver at Skills Ontario

JASON SETNYK