Uncomfortable with washroom vaping

A recent student survey conducted by the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) shows that only 41.3% of students felt comfortable using school washrooms in March 2025, a six percent drop since October. Vaping in washrooms was a major reason cited for the discomfort.

In an interview with CTV, UCDSB Executive Superintendent Eric Hardie explained that school washrooms are difficult to monitor due to the need to balance privacy and safety.

To address the issue, the board is implementing several strategies: limiting the number of students allowed in washrooms at one time, offering alternative hangout spaces, and piloting vape detectors in select schools. Vaping devices have been banned in Ontario schools since September 1, 2024. The province has also committed $30 million over three years to improve school safety, including vape detection systems.

At Char-Lan District High School in Williamstown, targeted efforts have increased student comfort in washrooms from 54% to 70%. Across the board, however, bullying reports increased by six percent, and student sense of belonging dropped to 68.8%.