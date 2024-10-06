Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) meeting highlights

Trustees with the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) met on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. Key items discussed in the public session are as follows.

Employees and Trustee recognized for Years of Service

Chair of the Board Jamie Schoular formally recognized Director of Education Ron Ferguson for his years of service with the UCDSB, presenting him with his 20-year pin. Ferguson was a student within the UCDSB, and worked in various teaching and administration roles prior to becoming the Director in 2021.

The Chair also recognized past Chair John McAllister for his dedication to the Board, as both an educator and most recently a Trustee, and for the leadership he provided during his tenure as the Chair. Schoular presented McAllister with an engraved gavel.

Ferguson recognized Trustee Liaison Officer Lisa Workman by presenting her with a 25 year pin, and thanked her not only for her day-to-day work and commitment to the role, but her thoughtfulness and kind gestures that enhance the overall workplace culture at the UCDSB.

Employee recognition is a focus for the UCDSB, as feedback from staff has indicated that feeling appreciated at work is the most important aspect of a positive workplace culture.

Athens Area Schools to Receive a Boundary Review

Superintendent of Schools Susan Rutters presented the findings of a study on the student attendance boundaries in the Athens Family of Schools area, in response to a Board motion to address inquiries from some residents in that area. The study was initiated through a motion of the board in Sept. 2023.

Rutters explained that the Planning Department, in consultation with Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario, engaged a review of current enrolment patterns and school attendance in the Athens Family of Schools, with particular focus on the western boundary for Pineview Public School that is shared with South Crosby Public School for EFI French and Sweet’s Corners Public School for Regular French program. The review identified that:

the majority of UCDSB students within the attendance boundary are attending one of two designated in-boundary schools;

the cost of providing transportation for UCDSB students to out-of-boundary schools is currently estimated to be $ 1 756 526 annually;

UCDSB anticipates future financial challenges as it relates to transportation funding beginning as early as 2025-26.

Senior administration recommended that the board not request any exemptions to STEO policy for the provision of student transportation within the established school boundaries.

Following the presentation, a motion was put forward requesting the UCDSB conduct a full boundary review for the Athens Family of Schools – trustees voted in favour of this motion.

During a boundary review, the following matters are taken into account:

the recognition of student needs,

maximum utilization of school facilities,

maximum utilization of school accommodation and the balancing of enrollment in relationship to space,

optimum value from funds available to the board,

ability to operate within the exigencies of transportation while economizing on time and distance travelled,

To allow such students continuity to remain in their current UCDSB school, acknowledging transportation to be provided may be subject to restrictions.

Staff will review the boundaries in this area and present their findings at a later date.



Update on TR Leger Apprenticeship Centre

Superintendent of TR Leger Casey Nelson was joined by Superintendent Susan Rutters and Superintendent Shelly Riddell, both of whom previously had responsibilities for the TR Leger School of Adult, Alternative and Continuing Education, to present an update on the TR Leger Apprenticeship Centre to the Board of Trustees.

Rutters reported that in the Fall of 2021 the UCDSB and their partners launched the TR Leger Apprenticeship Training Centre at Kemptville Campus with an OYAP Level 1 Commercial Vehicle and Equipment Apprenticeship Program (CVEAP). Since then, the UCDSB has taken the lead in developing the Apprenticeship Centre and programming for the commercial vehicle and equipment industry. To date, the TR Leger Apprenticeship Centre has served 1080 participants and has secured $2.4M in external funding to ensure resources were not diverted from UCDSB K-12 programming.

Nelson reported that currently the TR Leger Apprenticeship Centre is benefiting from a wide variety of industry partnerships, resulting in generous donations that help support students and build the programs.

Moving forward, Nelson noted various action items including the renewal of the lease agreement that will expire in Oct. 2025, the potential launch of Level 3 training at the Centre, and the completion and submission of funding applications.

In recognition of its positive impact on the community, Trustees reaffirmed support for the Apprenticeship Centre by passing of a motion in support of the continuation of the program provided that it remains sustainably funded by sources outside of Core Education funding and that it does not otherwise excessively distract UCDSB resources from K-12 programming.