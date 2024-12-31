Year in Review: St. Lawrence College Opens State-of-the-Art Paramedic Simulation Centre in Cornwall

On May 7, 2024, St. Lawrence College (SLC) unveiled its new Paramedic Simulation Centre at the Cornwall campus, marking a transformative milestone in healthcare education. The facility, equipped with advanced simulation technology, is designed to prepare students for real-life medical emergencies while elevating the quality of paramedic training.

Barb LeBlanc, Associate VP (Academic) & Dean of Health & Wellness at SLC, emphasized the centre’s importance during the event. “This lab offers real-life training for acute medical, mental health, and primary care situations, enhancing the depth and quality of our programs,” she stated.

The $200,000 project was made possible through generous donations, including contributions from NuMED Canada Inc., an anonymous benefactor, and the Tom and Gail Kaneb Family Foundation. SLC President & CEO Glenn Vollebregt praised the community’s role in supporting education. “This facility is a testament to the power of philanthropy and its impact on healthcare training,” he said.

The event featured remarks from key supporters, including 2016 SLC Paramedic grad Jeremie Deschamps and Gail Kaneb. Attendees toured the cutting-edge labs, which include video capture technology and simulated emergency environments, underscoring SLC’s commitment to producing highly skilled first responders.

This centre is a cornerstone of SLC’s initiative to upgrade healthcare learning spaces across its campuses, ensuring students are equipped to meet the demands of modern emergency services.