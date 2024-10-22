250 Trees Planted at Gray’s Creek

Volunteers, TD Bank Group, and the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) planted 250 native trees at Gray’s Creek Conservation Area in South Glengarry to replace those lost to disease and severe weather.

“Once again, we are thrilled to work with the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation,” said RRCA Chair and South Stormont Mayor Bryan McGillis. “We thank everyone who helped enhance this green space for the community.”

TD Tree Days Site Leader Mike Duval highlighted the event’s impact. “Bringing the community together to plant trees helps create a more vibrant planet.”

“This space draws over 100,000 visitors annually,” added South Glengarry Mayor Lachlan McDonald. “We appreciate everyone who made this day possible.”

Since 2010, TD Tree Days has planted over 520,000 trees across North America, including 200 at Arnold Bethune Memorial Park last year.