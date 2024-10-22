250 Trees Planted at Gray’s Creek

October 22, 2024 at 8 h 20 min
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
250 Trees Planted at Gray’s Creek
The newly planted trees will replace those lost to damage or disease. (Photo : submitted photo)

Volunteers, TD Bank Group, and the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) planted 250 native trees at Gray’s Creek Conservation Area in South Glengarry to replace those lost to disease and severe weather.

“Once again, we are thrilled to work with the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation,” said RRCA Chair and South Stormont Mayor Bryan McGillis. “We thank everyone who helped enhance this green space for the community.”

TD Tree Days Site Leader Mike Duval highlighted the event’s impact. “Bringing the community together to plant trees helps create a more vibrant planet.”

“This space draws over 100,000 visitors annually,” added South Glengarry Mayor Lachlan McDonald. “We appreciate everyone who made this day possible.”

Since 2010, TD Tree Days has planted over 520,000 trees across North America, including 200 at Arnold Bethune Memorial Park last year.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Tallest Tree Contest Winners Revealed
Environment

Tallest Tree Contest Winners Revealed

The excitement was palpable on Saturday at the Tiny Forest @ Library as it was prize distribution time for the winning entries for the Tallest Tree Contest held this summer…