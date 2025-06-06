Air Quality Alert Issued for Cornwall Area Due to Wildfire Smoke

JASON SETNYK

Environment Canada has issued a Special Air Quality Statement for Cornwall and Lancaster, in effect from Thursday afternoon (June 5) through Friday morning (June 6).

Smoke from distant wildfires is expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility across the region.

As smoke levels rise overnight, residents are advised to limit time outdoors and consider rescheduling any outdoor sports or strenuous activities.

Common symptoms may include eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches, or mild coughing. Those with pre-existing conditions, as well as seniors, children, and people working outside, are especially at risk.

For tips on reducing exposure and up-to-date Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) values, visit www.airhealth.ca.

Environment Canada urges residents to stay informed by monitoring local alerts and forecasts.