Air Quality Alert Issued for Cornwall Area Due to Wildfire Smoke

June 6, 2025 at 8 h 45 min
Reading time: 30 s
Comment count:
Air Quality Alert Issued for Cornwall Area Due to Wildfire Smoke
Wildfire smoke particles filter the sunrise in Cornwall on June 4, 2025. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

Environment Canada has issued a Special Air Quality Statement for Cornwall and Lancaster, in effect from Thursday afternoon (June 5) through Friday morning (June 6).

Smoke from distant wildfires is expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility across the region.

As smoke levels rise overnight, residents are advised to limit time outdoors and consider rescheduling any outdoor sports or strenuous activities.

Common symptoms may include eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches, or mild coughing. Those with pre-existing conditions, as well as seniors, children, and people working outside, are especially at risk.

For tips on reducing exposure and up-to-date Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) values, visit www.airhealth.ca.

Environment Canada urges residents to stay informed by monitoring local alerts and forecasts.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Council Approves No Mow May, Mid-Month
Environment

Council Approves No Mow May, Mid-Month

JASON SETNYK