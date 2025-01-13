Celebrate World Wetlands Day at Cooper Marsh with RRCA and MCA

The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne’s (MCA) Environment Program and the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) and their partners are once again inviting communities from both sides of theKaniatarowanenneh – the St. Lawrence River – to join them for a celebration of World Wetlands Day on Saturday, February 1, from 10 am to 2 pm at the RRCA’s Cooper Marsh Conservation Area in South Glengarry.

“World Wetlands Day is an opportunity to celebrate and raise awareness about the many ecological, hydrological, and other benefits provided by marshes, fens, bogs, and swamps around the world and in our own communities,” says Melanie Alguire, MCA’s Environmental Educator. “Wetlands can filter out pollutants, mitigate flooding and drought, and provide habitat for many plants and animal. For local Indigenous peoples such as the Mohawks of Akwesasne, wetlands have also traditionally served as sources of food, medicine, and supplies for making cordage, weaving baskets and mats, building fish traps, and more.”

rrca.on.ca/Photo . Visitors dropping in at the Marsh’s Visitors Centre during the free, family-friendly public event will be able to learn about Cooper Marsh and other wetlands through a variety of interactive displays and activities by local environmental organizations, enjoy free hot chocolate and refreshments by a campfire, venture out on guided snowshoe tours around the Marsh, and have a chance to win several wetland-themed prizes. This year, visitors will also be able to view a kids’ nature photography exhibit and vote for their favourite images. Young photographers can find out how to participate in the contest at

“This is a great day for our communities to come together in appreciation of our shared environment and learn why it is important to value and protect our local wetlands,” says Lisa Van De Ligt, RRCA’s Communications and Stewardship Team Lead. “We’re thrilled to be once again co-hosting this event in partnership with MCA at Cooper Marsh Conservation Area, which happens to be part of one of the most significant coastal wetlands in Ontario.”

Frequent partners in conservation initiatives, MCA and RRCA have been actively involved in protecting and restoring local wetlands for decades, to the benefit of the area’s environment, wildlife, and people.