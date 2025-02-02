Collaborative Efforts Target Invasive Phragmites in Eastern Ontario

The St. Lawrence River Institute of Environmental Sciences (River Institute), South Nation Conservation (SNC), and Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) have teamed up to address one of Canada’s most aggressive invasive species, Phragmites australis, through a collaborative project supported by the Ontario Phragmites Action program’s Invasive Phragmites Control Fund.

Phragmites, also known as common reed, is a perennial grass native to Eurasia that has become increasingly common in Canada, where it aggressively outcompetes native plants, degrades habitats, and disrupts ecosystems. Phragmites grows in thickly packed, tall clumps with conspicuous, tufted seed heads. The plant thrives in wet environments like wetlands and roadside ditches.

“Phragmites isn’t just an environmental issue – it affects our ecosystems, economy, and communities,” says Michelle Cavanagh, Special Project Lead at SNC. “Tackling this problem will require a coordinated, large-scale approach that brings together a wide range of partners and stakeholders.”

In partnership with other members of the Eastern Ontario Phragmites Working Group (EOPWG) – a group of concerned organizations and individuals – the RRCA, SNC, and River Institute began phragmitesmanagement efforts in the summer of 2024.

The project focused on mapping existing phragmites patches in the Eastern Ontario Phragmites Management Area, one of several management areas established through the Ontario Phragmites Action program to facilitate a coordinated response to this invasive plant across the province. The broad mapping effort included on-the-ground and in-water surveys, aerial drone assessments, and the development of a shared, online web map. The map now provides an essential central resource for the project members to share and access data.

“This project is a critical first step in addressing invasive phragmites at a regional scale,” says Scott Braithwaite, Project Coordinator at the RRCA.

Community support will be important for the success of potential management efforts in the future. “We are looking forward to opportunities for collaboration with the EOPWG partners to help increase general awareness about invasive phragmites and support community involvement,” says Matt Windle, the River Institute’s Program Leader, Research and Technical Services.

Eastern Ontario residents can help prevent the spread of invasive phragmites by taking simple but effective actions. Reporting sightings of phragmites through citizen science platforms like EDDMapS or iNaturalist, cleaning their vehicles, equipment and clothing to remove seeds and plant parts before leaving natural areas, and planting native plants that support local ecosystems are all effective ways to make a difference in protecting wetlands and biodiversity from invasive species like phragmites.

The RRCA, SNC and River Institute now aim to use the data collected through this project to guide future phragmites management efforts, as opportunities arise.

The Invasive Phragmites Control Fund is supported by the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and coordinated by the Ontario Phragmites Action program – an initiative implemented by the Invasive Species Centre, Nature Conservancy of Canada, and other key partners. The fund aims to amplify local phragmites control initiatives and support the development of a coordinated, provincial-scale phragmites program. The Invasive Species Centre is a leading organization in invasive species science, education, and action, with a dedication to preventing the introduction and spread of high-risk invasive species in Canada.

“The outcomes seen in projects like this showcase how critical this fund is in taking a collaborative and strategic approach to invasive phragmites management across Ontario. We applaud the St. Lawrence River Institute of Environmental Sciences, South Nation Conservation, and Raisin Region Conservation Authority, and thank all the Invasive Phragmites Control Fund recipients for their important work,” says Colin Cassin, the Invasive Species Centre’s Executive Director.

The views expressed here are those of the River Institute, SNC, and RRCA and do not necessarily reflect those of the Province, the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, or the ISC.