Cornwall Boosts Tree Canopy Coverage

JASON SETNYK

Community spirit and environmental stewardship were on full display at St. Joseph Park on May 21, as residents, city staff, and local partners came together to plant trees as part of the City of Cornwall’s Cooling Vulnerable Neighbourhoods – Part 2 project.

The event, a collaboration between the City, the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA), and the River Institute, was funded through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Green Municipal Fund. Fourteen trees were planted at the park, with nearly 200 more planned across the surrounding neighbourhood.

“It’s a partnership between the City of Cornwall, Raisin Region, and the River Institute to plant trees to promote sustainability and create habitat for wildlife,” said Dan Lauzon, Project Supervisor for Environmental Services.

Stephen Louis Romano, the City’s Manager of Environmental Services, noted the wider scope: “We’re planting 14 trees at the park today, but it’s part of a larger initiative that includes boulevard trees and plantings in two parks. Overall, we’re adding about 200 trees in this area.”

Mayor Justin Towndale emphasized the importance of the initiative. “Having a strong tree canopy is part of our strategic plan and our environmental goals. This is a great opportunity thanks to federal funding and our strong partnerships,” he said. “St. Joseph Park can definitely use more trees, and these will be a great addition to both the park and the neighborhood.”

The project aims to reduce the urban heat island effect, lower cooling demands, and increase climate resilience in vulnerable neighbourhoods across the city.