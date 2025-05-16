Council Approves No Mow May, Mid-Month

JASON SETNYK

At its May 12 meeting, Cornwall City Council voted to support the 2025 edition of No Mow May, once again waiving Section 3 of the Yard Maintenance By-Law for the month of May. The decision allows residents to let their lawns grow beyond the usual 15 cm height restriction in support of pollinator health and local biodiversity.

The recommendation was adopted unanimously, with the exception of Councillor Claude E. McIntosh, who voiced opposition to the initiative.

“I’m not in favour of No Mow May,” McIntosh said. “We spend a lot of money taking care of our front yard. The guy next door could care less and his weeds and grass are two and a half feet high… Why am I being punished for taking care of my yard?”

Councillor Sarah Good acknowledged the timing challenges and appreciated administration’s transparency. “Thank you for acknowledging that you know we’re halfway through May, but better late than never,” she said. CAO Tim Mills admitted there was “room for improvement,” and Michael Fawthrop, General Manager of Infrastructure and Municipal Works, added that the delay stemmed from “a little bit of confusion regarding direction for 2025,” explaining, “So we are seeking direction this evening from council to continue with No Mow May.”

Participation in No Mow May is tied to a mandatory registration system, introduced in 2024 to help By-Law Services distinguish between property standard violations and participants. “If a property owner with long grass is not registered but indicates they intend to participate in No Mow May, they will typically be given the opportunity to register before enforcement proceeds,” Fawthrop explained.

Mayor Justin Towndale and others noted the importance of clear signage on municipal properties. “It’s great that we’re doing this, but without any signage or indication, it just looks like we don’t mow our boulevards,” he said.

According to administration, 151 properties registered last year.

The motion passed with a strong majority of council in support. However, Councillors Syd Gardiner and Claude E. McIntosh voted against the recommendation.